With the festive season upon us, businesses are expecting to remain open after hours, to accommodate for all last minute shopping and festive plans.

This did not augur well however for Copper Chimney, when it fell prey to an armed robbery recently. On Sunday, 9 December, while getting ready to lock up for the night, the manager of the store in the Chatsworth Centre was approached by armed suspects, demanding money and valuables.

The suspects who were reportedly extremely abusive to the staff, fired several shots before making a getaway with an undisclosed amount of cash, along with cellphones and other items.

The owner of the store, Hanif Salat said, This is the second incident that has taken place in a space of two months. Security in the area has been low and we will be speaking to the relative authorities to avoid any further incidents.

Communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South Cluster, Cpt Cheryl Pillay said, The suspects held up the manager before fleeing with two cellular phones and an undisclosed amount of cash. Chatsworth SAPS is investigating a case of armed robbery.

An urgent appeal is being made to anyone with any information that can assist in the investigation, to come forward.

Speaking to The Chatsworth Tabloid, Chatsworth Centre management said, “The centre is undergoing the installation of a new CCTV system with most areas already live. Additional guards will be brought onto site from 15 December to 14 January 2019.

“Entry and exit control procedures are being finalised for implementation on 14 December. These control measures may come as an inconvenience to those accustomed to the old procedures, however we assure you that it will be in the best interest of all visiting and working at the centre. Assuring you our best intentions at all times .”