Local activist and Crossmoor resident, Omi Nair was recently presented with an influential Woman of the Year award at a ceremony which was held in December at the Tropical Nites Theatre in the Wild Coast Sun.

The event honoured 30 women from all walks of life for their credentials and contribution to the community. The recipients included lawyers, doctors, advocates and entrepreneurs.

Nair is a community activist, blogger and motivator who spends large amounts of her time campaigning and working to bring about positive change within the local communities.

She has been involved in the fight against injustice for the past 32-years and has managed to achieve success in her efforts to continuously bring about transformation in the social, environmental, educational, civic and health sectors. She is also not afraid to question government departments, corporates, NGO’s and political parties.

Nair supports awareness programmes, takes part in protest marches and patrolling her street as she believes that visibility and vigilance are key to keeping crime down within the area.

In a period of 2.5 years, Nair has been able to extend her banting teachings to the kitchen of more than 30 000 people in 100 countries and her support base on her Facebook group Omi’s Healthy Eating is continuously growing.

Pinkie Mothie of Big M Productions said, “The event was a resounding success with entertainment at its best featuring Hollywood, Bollywood and Traditional Zulu. Nair was one of the outstanding woman who was honoured for her credentials and community support. She is a dynamic, professional woman of power and strength who surely deserves this honour. She was nominated via Facebook and thereafter screened and interviewed before being honoured.

“Other women included lawyer Abigail Nepaul, Advocate Soraya Govender from Johannesburg, Doctor Saumya Gautham from Cape Town, Melissa Mallaya from London and top entrepreneurs from Durban’’.

Awards which Nair has received in the past include the following: