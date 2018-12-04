On 23 November, the trial of Sihle Ntembe (38) ended in the Pinetown Regional Court when the magistrate sentenced him to four terms of life imprisonment for rape, 15 years for robbery and five years for burglary.

His sentence was due to the sterling investigation conducted by Det Cnst TM Makhanya of the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. On the night of 5 November 2016, Ntembe gained entry into a home in KwaNdengezi where he repeatedly raped a 70-year-old woman in the presence of her grandchild. The accused stabbed the grandmother before fleeing the scene with her cell phone and cash.



An intensive investigation led police to Dassenhoek where the accused was hiding. Police successfully apprehended and placed him before court. The professional gathering of evidence by the team of detectives ensured that no impunity is granted to the perpetrator of his heinous and brutal crime.

Communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South cluster, Cpt Cheryl Pillay said, “The accused, who was previously convicted for rape, had violated his parole conditions when he sought his next victim.

The identification parade was conducted where the victim positively identified the accused. The cluster has embarked on numerous campaigns with various stakeholders throughout the year with one common voice, which is to break the silence against violence.” According to reports, Police have established Victim Friendly Facilities at stations where trained councillors are able to offer support and advice.