Signs that you are an entrepreneur

Most people want to be entrepreneurs but really don’t know what it takes to be one. I have found a few things that I see are essential to becoming an entrepreneur. This list is not exhaustive by any means and there are many things that are still to be learned but this is at least a start so

you know you are on the right path.

Passion

This is by far something that will qualify you as an entrepreneur. If you don’t have a passion for what you are doing, you will never succeed. There will be days/ months/years when you don’t make any money, you have no customers and everything just sucks but your passion will drive you to keep pushing forward. It is this passion that will help you to become the entrepreneur that you are meant to be.

Someone once said to me, ‘What’s the difference between the first horse and second horse in measures of distance. Sometimes just millimetres, now tell me the difference in earnings. Those who push hardest and for the longest are the ones who make it.’

Don’t take no for an answer

An entrepreneur doesn’t take ‘no’ for an answer, ever. They may concede but they will never give up. Thinking like an entrepreneur will seem foreign to most people. ‘You want to do what?’ Or ‘It’s been done before’. Imagine when Larry Page and Sergey Brin said that they wanted to start a search engine. There were many out there but they kept at it.

Self-starter

If you are currently working for someone at the moment and want to know if this is you then ask yourself the question, ‘Do I do the minimum I do to get through the day or do I complete the tasks that are on my desks and more’, because if you don’t welcome challenges and work harder than you get paid for I’m sorry it is going to be even harder to motivate yourself when thereis no one pushing you but yourself (point and case, have you ever had new years resolutions to go to gym and get fit, how did that end up?)

Entrepreneurs are people who tackle projects as they come up and finish them. They do not have someone looking over their shoulder. If they don’t get it done, they don’t have a place to live.

Think outside the box You’re going to have to think outside the box nowadays if you want to change the world. Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, said, “Entrepreneurs must be willing to be misunderstood for long periods of time.” I like to call this thinking outside the box. If you just think inside the box, nothing will ever change. You have to be willing

to take chances on crazy things.

Unpredictable Most entrepreneurs plans change by the minute. You have to if you are going to get ahead in this world. You will truly know that you are an entrepreneur if your business life is a little unpredictable. Also when things change, you have to adapt and not get demotivated. You must be able to pick yourself up and keep moving.

Strong people skills This one is key, everything about business is about people and our interaction or their reactions. If you can’t do these things then partner with someone who can. Even Moses had to resort to someone to communicate for him but he had the mission. By the way, don’t ever think that this is a skill you can never learn. Sales is a skill,

it can be learnt. Remember, being an entrepreneur is neither a part-time or a

full-time job. It is a lifestyle.