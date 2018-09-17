The Foresthaven Sporting Club will host a comedy and variety show to raise much needed funds for the football club’s junior development.

The fun-packed show will take place at the Stanmore Regional Hall, on Friday, 21 September, at 7.30pm. The audience can expect lots of laugher with Bash with Tash and spectacular performances by local musician, Denzil Pillay, Nagara Touch, Entertainment Spectacular and Kumari Shikshas Dance Institute. MC extraordinaire for the evening is Justin Ronaldo Govender. Funds raised from the ticket sales will go towards the upliftment of Foresthaven Sporting Club’s junior teams.

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, Rakesh Brijmohan, of Foresthaven Sporting Club, said, “Sports is a way to keep children off the streets and away from drugs, Foresthaven Sporting Club supports social upliftment within our community and aims to take kids to greater heights through sports.

The management of the club makes a humble appeal to members of the community to come in their numbers to support this event.” Your contribution towards the club by means of sponsorships such as football equipment, kit bags, football kits, training beacons or any item that can assist in improving the football club will be highly appreciated by the club. Admission to the comedy and variety show is R60 per person. For ticket enquiries call 084 727 8618/ 083 404 1826 or 084 051 1798.