The late Farook Khan, 75, a doyenne in the journalism field, succumbed to cancer on Thursday and was laid to rest in Overport on Friday morning. Khan, mentored many reporters who went on to hold their own in the electronic and print media industry.

He was heavily involved in the Miss India SA Pageant and served as the chairman. His colleagues at POST, the Daily News and the Sunday Tribune where he worked for over 30 years paid glowing tributes to him, while other tributes flowed in from the general public. His first job as a reporter was at POST and Drum Magazine in Eloff Street in Johannesburg. Khan had stints at POST in Cape Town and the Pretoria News.

Kanthan Pillay, a former POST journalist, described Khan as one of the most engaging and entertaining figures in the journalism world. “Farook taught me the ropes. I am ever grateful for his words of wisdom and sage advice. His death has left a void in the journalism field,” said Pillay.

Retired POST editor, Brijlal Ramguthee, said Khan was not fazed by any challenge and was a go-getter. “Farook was an all round journalist. He had a knack for building contacts. During the turbulent apartheid era, Farook managed to persuade Winnie Mandela to come to our offices for an interview. On a trip to America, he met the late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. They kept in phone contact and were close friends.”

Logan Govender, a former POST journalist, now a sub editor and senior journalist at Tabloid Media, described Khan as an outstanding character in the newspaper industry. He said that about 40-years-ago, after going to the fifth floor at 85 Field Street for an interview with the bearded Khan for a job, Khan was speaking politely but loudly on one phone while holding another phone in his other hand.

“I was intrigued by this bespactacled burly character. After attending to the two callers, Farook, while puffing a cigarette, shook my hand and asked me to follow him to his desk, situated at the corner of the newsroom. He told me he did not have a full time job for me but will take me on as a freelance reporter working from the newsroom in Durban. Farook then introduced me to the news editor of POST, Brijlall Ramguthee,” said Govender.

Govender said he too learnt the tricks of the trade from Khan and others like Ramguthee.

“My first assignment concerned a story about a man from Chatsworth who was stabbed to

death while taking a shortcut to his home. I recall that after I submitted the story, Farook called me and told me ‘I will show you how to write this story’. He used a typewriter (there were no computers then) and punched in the introduction, A Chatsworth man took a short cut to death. Wow. You make it look so easy, I responded. He was always accommodating

and never turned me away even on tight deadlines. I learnt a lot from the legend,” said Govender.

Several years ago, Khan said of his first face-to-face meeting with Selwyn Smith, the editor-in-chief of POST and Drum, that he had taken time off from the celebrations from one of Islam’s most religious events, Eid-ul-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, to fulfill his ambition to be a reporter.

Khan said: “The moment I entered the building at 62 Eloff Street Extension in Johannesburg, which I referred to as the House of Shock, it had a rhythm and a racy beat. It was as if 100 rock and roll drummers were at work all striking the same note.

“It excited me. This was the first of the myriad sounds and sights I picked up at the home of POST and Drum. I lied to

Smith during the interview that I left work and earned R40. He fell for it and told me he will pay me R100.”