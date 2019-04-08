Councillors are usually the people we go to first when there are issues that need government official’s attention.
They are at the forefront of service delivery in our communities, however many residents of Phoenix do not know who their public representatives are or how to contact them. The Phoenix Tabloid has compiled a list of contact details of Phoenix public representatives:
- Ward 48 Councillor Bradley Singh –
084 971 4847 or 031 502 5492. His office is situated at the Whitehouse Shopping Centre, Shop 322.
- Councillor Roy Moodley – 084 557 8777 or 031 502 2705. His office is situated at Shop 8, Shaik Centre, Stonebridge, Phoenix.
- Councillor Jonathan Annipen – 076 187 7488/ 031 500 7580. His office is situated at 80 Parthenon Street, first floor, suite 3, Tab Centre.
- Ward 49 Councillor Tino Pillay –
031 507 5907. His office is situated at the Starwood Mall, shop 24 (next to A5 store).
- Ward 50 Councillor Lyndal Singh –
031 500 1790/ Email: singhlyndal@gmail.com.
Her office is situated at the Phoenix Square, Shop 6.
- Councillor Patrick Pillay – 083 797 9824/
031 824 1879. His office is situated at 12 Parthenon Street, Suite 5, Phoenix Square
- Councillor Sindi Dlamini – 076 836 0752.
Her office is situated in Acropolis Street, Shop No. 1, Starwood, Phoenix.
- Ward 51 Councillor Maggie Johnson –
082 339 2789, email: maggiej.da@gmail.com. Her office is situated at the Starwood Mall, shop 24 (next to A5 store).
- Ward 52 Councillor Boxer Zulu –
072 604 5250. His office is situated at the Phoenix Youth Centre, in Whetstone.
- Councillor Samier Singh – 078 815 7212 , 031 500 3391, email: samiersingh@yahoo.com