With an aim of reducing the unemployment rate and upgrade small women-owned businesses, a non-profit organisation, Ladies Business Networking (LBN), held a successful business coaching event for stay-at-home mothers recently.

The glittering event which took place in Stonebridge on 12 October, was graced by Kim Knight, a renowned entrepreneur and business coach. Founder of LBN, Nolene Govender said the aim of the event was to equip and share business ideas. “Ladies were taught how to market their products and how to commit to their business and products,” she said.

Local businesswomen seen with renowned entrepreneur, Kim Knight

Govender mentioned that ideas on how to focus and identify your target market were shared amongst the ladies. “We benefitted a lot from this event including what causes ineffective sales in the business. We learnt how to be precise in identifying what business we do instead of being all over doing everything irrelevant,” said Govender. She added that Knight had shared with them that sticking to one business and giving it your all was imperative. “After this successful business coaching event, now we know how to keep track of our sales and to save. We had an awesome time and would like to thank all our sponsors for a sterling job,” Govender added.



Kim Knight said, “I love to work with individuals and entrepreneurs who want more out of their lives and businesses but don’t know how to make that happen. My aim is to help them stop the merry-go-round of non-profit mediocrity and become truly successful and accomplished entrepreneurs and business owners.”



She described herself as a creative, forward-thinker who is passionate about profitable outcomes and had served the entrepreneurial and training industry with distinction for the past 12 years. “My success centres around my global experience as a life strategist and a

Top 6 Mastermind Advisor, my strategic business insights and my ability to craft tailored solutions that are proven to deliver results,” added Knight.