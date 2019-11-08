Kidnapped businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy was found bound in chains in Witbank in the Mpumalanga province. The Hawks released information that 4 suspects aged between 30 and 40 who had demanded R140 million for her release, were arrested. According to reports, operations in the Jackal Creek area led police to Witbank. The exact location where Moonsamy was kept has not been made public as it is still an active crime scene.



Westville resident Moonsamy was “kidnapped” from her black Range Rover after being “forced off the road” by three vehicles on Stapleton Road in Pinetown on Thursday, 30 May.

Moonsamy is the youngest daughter of Poonsamy and Lutchmee Naicker, who run the multi-million logistics company, Crossmoor Transport, with their two sons, Alvin and Inderan.



Moosamy, a mother of two, worked at the family business in the finance department.

According to Reaction Unit SA: “The vehicle driver’s side glass had two bullet holes and the left passenger window was smashed in. According to a witness, several males in a silver VW Golf, a white hatchback BWM and a bakkie forced the businesswoman off the road.

“They then fired shots at the driver’s window when she locked herself in. Other suspects damaged the left window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out. She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away. A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon. The victims handbag and phone were left at the scene.”

Family spokesperson Keshia Patchiappen confirmed that she had been found.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Sandra was found on Thursday night and reunited with her family. She is currently with her loved ones and beginning her road to recovery. We will share further information as the investigation is concluded. We would like to thank the Hawks for their tireless efforts, as well as the general public for keeping Sandra in their thoughts and prayers daily. We are elated and relieved to have her back with us safely.”