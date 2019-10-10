Kearsney College recently hosted the seventh edition of the Independent Schools Stayers Basketball Tournament. The tournament saw the introduction of a B division this year to give more teams access to the event. All the country’s top independent basketball-playing schools participated.

Speaking on behalf of Kearsney College, Sue Miles said the games were exciting and highly competitive, with teams competing in two pools, playing a round- robin format with the top four in each pool advancing to quarter finals.

“A total of 101 games were played over the four days. In the A division final, Michaelhouse narrowly beat Kearsney 48-46 in a fantastic match which had the crowd riveted until the final second when Kearsney missed two shots at the basket and Michaelhouse managed to score a breakaway lay-up to claim victory. “

Miles said, St Charles beat St Stithians 47-24 in the third and fourth place play-off, with the division final equally exciting, with St Nicholas making a strong run at the end of the game, to almost emerge victorious. “In the end, however, it was St Stithians’ second team which was able to hang on to their slender lead, and emerged 64-60 victors. The tournament has benefitted from the tremendous growth of basketball in the independent schools over the past few years and is fast becoming one of the country’s premier tournaments, with the winners claiming significant bragging rights for their schools. This event has also helped elevate the status of basketball in the independent schools’ sector,” concluded Miles.

The final placings were as follows:

A Division:

Michaelhouse, Kearsney, St Charles,

St Sthithians, St Benedicts, St Albans

Michaelmount, St Davids, St Johns, Clifton

Hilton, Bishop Bavin, KC Invitational, St Peters

B Division:

St Stithians 2, St Nicholas, St Johns 2

Michaelhouse, St Andrews (SAC), Marist Brothers Linmeyer, Enjabulweni, Grace College, St Davids 2, Kingswood, Crawford La Lucia, Maritzburg Christian School.