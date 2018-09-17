For the very first time in Durban, Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor, will light up the Durban ICC arena as she performs her hits songs, Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and many more, on Friday, 21 September.

Backed by spectacular sound, lighting and pyrotechnics to frame her performance, Kapoor will share the stage with a bevy of professional local dancers.

For one night only, the event is brought to the Durban audience by HCorp Group together with Gift of The Givers in association with Cine Centre, Tabloid Newspapers, SMG, Glow TV, Durban Tourism, SAS Productions, Hart Media and Unity South Africa.

Tickets are available at Computicket and are selling out fast, so book yours today.