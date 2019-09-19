Four juveniles accused of murdering 16-year-old Moyeni Walters are expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate court tomorrow in a bail application hearing. The accused aged 13 to 16 all have appeared briefly at the same court on Monday,16 September.

The accused were arrested by Berea Police separately after the murder of Sastri College pupil Walters on 12 September. It is alleged that the deceased had a fight in school with one of the accused on the day before the murder took place. The deceased was walking home on Thursday 12 September, along Warwick Avenue in the Berea area when he was attacked by the four accused. One of the accused pulled out a firearm and shot the deceased in the stomach, before they all fled.

A fifth person connected to the same case, a 26-year old was also arrested for defeating the ends of justice. He apparently took the firearm which was used to commit the murder and hide it at his home, according to the police.

EThekwini police spokesperson Captain Muzi Maphumulo said that the suspect, who was hiding a firearm is expected to appear today at the Durban Magistrate Court. “The investigating officer Constable Ayanda Mkhize of Berea detectives had followed the matter and recovered a murder weapon, a pistol and ammunitions at Ndwedwe area where it was hidden. The firearm which was used to commit murder was stolen from the home by one of the accused,” Maphumulo said. It is stated that the firearm belonged to the boyfriend of the mother of one of the accused.

“The community at large is urged to report firearms of the deceased to the police. One cannot inherit a firearm. It needs to be reported, an application for a licence must be made and ownership must be transferred from the deceased to the new owner, otherwise it will be unlawful to keep such a firearm,” Captain Maphumulo said.

The accused are all in custody pending bail application tomorrow.