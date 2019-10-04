The Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre board of trustees is inviting the community to its sixth annual Stop Human Trafficking Walk and run on Saturday, 5 October. The 10km run or walk will start from Blue Lagoon Hub to Bike and Bean and back, the 5km will end at Bike and Bean.

Member of the board of trustees, Neetu Chetty said the organisation focuses on uplifting the destitute, empowering women and children of abuse, rape victims and more especially working with the anti-human trafficking task team, in fighting human trafficking in South Africa. “The run and walk will be an all day long event, with guest speakers who have stepped up to raise awareness on the prevalence of human trafficking. They will be advising the community on what can be done, to compact human trafficking.

“We will also have a number of corporates who have joined this initiative and also organisation founder, Gloria de Gee will touch on gender-based violence. Our special guest speaker is Marcel van der Walt, an expert in the field of human trafficking,” she concluded. The community is urged to wear comfortable shoes and clothes for the run and walk. For more information contact Neetu Chetty on 083 321 3904.