Seen in their Christmas attires are Travis Graham, Amanda Botes, Kayla Hinchliffe and Shane Hinchliffe

It was a morning well spent for the Stella Athletic Club members who participated in the Illovo Sugar 15km Christmas Challenge which took place on Sunday, 9 December at the Westville Athletic Club. The challenge saw clubs from all over Durban, dressing up in their festive attires, pushing their ‘Christmas sleighs’ and floats to the finish, enthusiastically designed by the members from all the different running clubs. Amanda Botes from Stella Athletic Club said, “ This year, members dressed up as Stella Christmas Trees and we ran the 15km together as a team. It was a lot of fun and our trolley managed to stay in one piece right until the end. Well done to Westville Athletic Club for hosting a great race. Stella Athletic Club will definitely be back next year.”