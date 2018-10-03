Ward 35 councillor, Heinz de Boer said residents of Blackburn Village Informal Settlement near the N2 are outraged over some of the City’s communal ablution blocks in the area that have been closed for over a year.

He said the residents are threatening to burn down the facilities should the City not come up with solutions to stop the constant sewage leaks and blockages. Speaking to Durban North News during a visit to the area on Friday, Cllr de Boer said, “There are several toilets that have been locked for over a year now. There is constant blockage and sewage leaks that is caused by newspapers and rags that people use, toilet paper is not being delivered and people end up using other alternatives.”

He said the matter has been reported several times together with the health implications to the senior management in the city but the city has not come up with any solutions. “It is disappointing because the leaks are causing a major health hazard and the sewage water runs into the uMhlanga river which affects the blue flag status because the water eventually gets into the sea.”

Committee member, Nancy Nkaqa said the recurring sewage leaks were a major health hazard. “The city comes and fix the leaks and after a week or two its leaking again. Nobody wants to stay in a place like this but there is not much that we can do, we all have to endure the foul stench and hope for the best,” Nkaqa said. Shack dwellers claim the sewage drains were overflowing and that the stench was “unbearable”.

Another committee member Anele Hlongwa, said there was no cleanliness in the settlement. “Living in an unclean environment is not good for our health, especially for the children.” Hlongwa added that the residents were not happy about the locked toilets and wanted answers from the city as to when they would be opened. A request for a comment was sent to the city and by the time of going to print, a response was still forthcoming.