Beloved father bound, gagged and murdered in house robbery

Murder victim Bhim Sukununun and his wife Premwanthi Sukununun in happier times

“It was truly a senseless murder!” The manner in which my dad passed away, it isn’t right.” These are the distraught words of the daughter of former Chatsworth pioneer, Bhim Sukununun (82) who was brutally murdered in a house robbery on Thursday, 16 August. According to police, the local businessman from Hillcrest Drive, Silverglen, was found outside his residence with his legs bound and mouth gagged. It is alleged that Sukununun was attacked by unknown suspects who assaulted him and ransacked his house before fleeing the scene with his cellphone and cash.



His daughter, Dr P Bhim says the family is still traumatised by the whole ordeal. “My sister saw two men in her room and they were going through her bags and some of her things, so she pretended to be sleeping. After they came downstairs, my sister slammed the room door and when she looked out the window, she saw another group of men throwing my dad in the garden,” she said.



Dr Bhim recalled that she was the last person to speak to her dad at 2.46am, shortly before the incident. Neighbours said they were awaken by the noises from the property, and are deeply shocked by the ordeal.

Sukununun was the pioneering member of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Chatsworth. He devoted his time to propagating and promoting Krishna Consciousness throughout the communities from 1976.



He was also the pioneer of the panel beating business in KZN which started 39 years ago in Ironstone Road, Silverglen. His business blossomed and is known as ‘Natal Brake and Clutch’ in Sunset Avenue, Woodhurst.

He overcame adversity many times, surviving 11 operations, including the change of his fifth pacemaker and the loss of his wife, three years ago. Tributes for him have been pouring in from people across the country.

He’s been described as a hardworking family man, who was an upstanding member of the local community.



Provincial SAPS Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said, “Bayview police station is investigation charges of house robbery and murder.

A post-mortem was conducted to determine the cause of death. Sukununun was laid to rest on Saturday, 18 August.