Jiu Jitsu fighters Tammy Currin and Bunmi Ojewole are inviting the community to a free #Iwillnotbenext self-defence workshop on Saturday, 28 September at Bulwer Park, Glenwood from 10am to 12pm. Currin said this workshop came about after the rise in killings of women in the country.

Currin said she has always been passionate about the growth and development of people in all aspects of their lives. “A few years ago, I coached a small group of teenage girls and taught them the basics of Jiu Jitsu. I was amazed by the newfound confidence it gave them, in their ability, resilience as well as their general safety awareness. I’ve since felt driven to help others achieve the same.

“Although everyone is at risk of violence, abuse or assault, women and children are often more vulnerable to attack and our hope is to provide them with the basic necessary skills to protect themselves and avoid assault of any form. There are many aspects to self-defence and I believe that workshops such as these create the awareness for the need to learn self-defence tactics. However, these skills cannot be learnt in one workshop alone and must be practiced constantly until they become second nature.”

She said the first workshop they hosted was held early last year, due to a large number of women wanting to feel safe, and from men wanting their partners and female family members to learn how to defend themselves. “We received such a positive response and further requests for more workshops,” Currin added.

Currin said she has been in several situations where she has had to defend herself. “Fortunately, each time I was in that situation, I managed to escape unscathed. Awareness of my surroundings, staying calm, as well as knowing even just the very basics of self-defence has kept me protected each time. I am very grateful for this and hope it inspires other women to empower themselves with similar skills.”

Currin encouraged women to be part of the workshop and to come in comfortable clothes on the day.

For more information and bookings for the workshop email : bunmi247@gmail.com