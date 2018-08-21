The 72nd anniversary of India’s Independence Day at India House in Morningside, Durban, last week was a colourful occasion.

The Indian Consulate General, Dr Shashank Vikram, hosted a large crowd of Indian nationals, locals and friends of India. Guests applauded the traditional dancers and devotional singers for the fantastic entertainment. Independence Day of India is observed to pay homage to Indian

leaders and to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.

It commemorates the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1947 after the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act, transferring legislative authority to the Indian Constituent Assembly.

On the eve of Independence Day, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru said: “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

Since then this significant day is celebrated around the world with flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events, showcasing India’s diverse and rich cultural traditions.