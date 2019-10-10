After the immense super success of Indian Idols National Tour in Africa, Panache and Esquire are proud to once again bring forth to South African soil, INDIAN IDOLS RELOADED TOUR LIVE IN South Africa.

We have added something for all ages by further bringing through the highly requested Ankush, Nitin and Kunal as well, this is now a complete entertainment package cited Farzana Mayet of Panache… We are incredibly thrilled to be having the Fantastic Four in South Africa performing to audiences. They promise to be setting the mood and ambiance just before the holiday season begins. Each of these awesome singers possess their own unique style of singing and will offer our most beloved and LOYAL PATRONS an entertainment extravaganza like never before. Patrons who had waited until the last minute to get their hands on tickets in February this year unfortunately had to be turned down as tickets to the Concert Tour Sold Out A Month prior to the show.

This tour will proudly be featuring the amazing WINNER of Indian Idols Salman Ali who mesmerized audiences throughout the world.He will be accompanied by Ankush Bhardwaj runner up of Indian Idols as well Top 5 Nitin Kumar who also had audiences enthralled with

his on stage charm and persona.Kunal Pandit of Indian Idols who has been incredibly busy performing worldwide with Neha Kakkar will also be joining the terrific trio. The Idols has been one of the most watched reality shows where all the singing sensations careers have really done well post Indian Idols in December with many touring the world. We at Panache were incredibly privileged to have scooped the rights to the National Tour then and couldn’t be prouder to bring this Concert back to SA and Johannesburg, as our loyal patrons have been continuously requesting that we bring back Salman Ali.

The Blockbuster Tours will be taking place in Johannesburg on the 29th November 2019 at the Lyric Theatre Gold Reef City at 8pm and Durban on the 1st at The Globe Suncoast on December 1st at 5pm. So patrons are sincerely requested to head off to their nearest Computicket , Shoprite or any Money Market Counters or simply book online TO AVOID DISSAPOINTMENT as tickets are already selling out really fast. Tickets are priced from R200.