The cast and crew joined by fans of local drama series, Imbewu: The Seed, are reeling from news of the weekend Berea fatal accident that claimed the life of 22-year-old actress, Owethu Enhle Gambushe (Nonhlanhla in Imbewu) and her friend, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The carnage that faced paramedics and which claimed the lives of an actress and her friend

Owethu Enhle Gambushe with fellow Imbewu: The Seed actress, Portia Ncwane in happier times

One person was also left injured after the driver of the single vehicle in which the occupants were travelling in lost control of the car and collided with a road sign before crashing into a wall on John Zikhali Road (Sydenham Hill Road).

Police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele, said, “On 15 September 2018 at about 1:30am, a driver with two occupants allegedly crashed onto a wall in John Zikhali Road. Two female passengers died at the scene. A case of culpable homicide was opened at Berea police station and police arrested a 47-year-old driver. He was charged for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances and will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court.”

Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said, “Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 1am to find the single vehicle against the wall. The vehicle, which had five occupants, had somehow lost control before colliding with a road sign and then the wall. Two females, believed to be in their twenties, were found to have sustained major injuries and unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene.

“One person had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The events leading up to the crash are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”