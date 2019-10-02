As part of the Literacy Month celebrations, September, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Member of Provincial Parliament, Les Govender has decided to make a personal contribution to schools in the Chatsworth area to enhance their libraries.

“I have decided to make available R1000 a month from my salary to any school in the Chatsworth area where I grew up for the resourcing of libraries,” Gaovender said.

He urged schools to take up this generous offer, for the benefit of their learners. “Schools keen on taking up my offer on this much-needed initiative should identify a supplier, select the material they require and contact me to make the purchase and delivery. My offer commences in October this year and will continue for as long as it is needed. Once all schools in Chatsworth have been catered for, I will extend the offer to schools in other areas around Durban,” Govender said.

The MPL said he was moved into action following a conversation with educators, where he was made aware of the lack of resources which is affecting pupil abilities. He said libraries were once a central component of all schools in Chatsworth. However, a number of schools are without a library and do not have adequate material. Govender attributed this to a lack of school funding, which does not cater for the provision of library resources and the economic climate does not make it easy for schools to raise funding or to source the necessary library material.

“It is of serious concern to me that the literacy levels of learners at our schools are alarmingly low. If we are to see an improvement in our school exam pass rates, we must take steps to improve literacy and numeracy levels at our schools. Our children must be encouraged to read and this must start from Grade R and must be enforced throughout the higher grades,” Govender said.

For more information, Govender can be contacted on email at govenderp@kznleg.gov.za or on 083 974 4894.