Maris Stella recently celebrated Sunflower Day with love, laughter and inimitable style. The pupils and their families supported the cause by allowing their creativity to shine.

The pre-school and junior primary pupils dressed up in their own imaginative styles. Each class from Grade 4 to 11 designed and created their own unique outfits, based on their different interpretations of this year’s Sunflower Fund theme, #IAM.

The celebration ended with a fashion show which posed as courage, optimism, confidence, strength, selflessness, bravery and joy. In total, the school purchased 960 topes.