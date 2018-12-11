Corporate communications officer, W/O Radhika Marimuthu recently released a statement regarding the outstanding work of the Malvern SAPS after, W/O Clint Lourens and W/O Deon Cloete responded to a call of housebreaking in progress in the Malvern area.

“When members arrived on the scene, they made their way into the premises and was confronted by a suspect. Upon attempting to apprehend him, the suspect resisted and broke free. He then made a dash for it with W/O Lourens hot on his heels, whilst W/O Cloete called for backup.

“The suspect, in an attempted move of bravado skirted the bushes, jumping across the plunging ravines and cliffs. W/O Lourens was undeterred

and matched the suspect with his superlative prowess, taking the rocky ravines and formidable cliffs in his fast –paced stride,” added W/O Marimuthu.

“W/O Lourens jumped a mammoth embankment catching the suspect and then plunged down a magnanimous drop, landing on his knees, clutching onto the suspect. W/O Trevor Raghunandhan arrived at the scene, and assisted the members with the suspect. The suspect was arrested and detained at SAPS Malvern where investigations revealed that he was a wanted suspect for serious crimes in the greater Durban area,” added W/O Marimuthu.

The station commander for SAPS Malvern, Lt-Col Valarine Reddy commended the members on the arrest, and applauded W/O Lourens for his instinctive act of bravery that resulted in the arrest.