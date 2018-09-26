Maris Stella School celebrated their 10th Sunflower Day recently by purchasing over 850 Sunflower Tubes of Hope (TOPES) which learners used to create outfits in line with the theme: Be Your Own Hero.

Eden Jordan, Arabella King and Holly Rivalland

The judges of the school’s Sunflower Fund Fashion Show included Maris Stella School old girl, Georgina Brink, who won this year’s Vodacom Durban July’s Young Designer Award, and Tanith King, from the Sunflower Fund.

The Sunflower Fund is committed to giving hope of life to adults and children in need of blood stem cell transplants. For more information, call 080 012 1082.