The family of a 56-year-old man whose body was found stabbed and strewn on the ground in Crestvale on Saturday night, are baffled as to why anyone would want to murder the harmless individual who was humble and homeless.

Simon ‘Cliffy’ Peter John was a loner who had no fixed abode according to his brother, community worker, Mark John.

Simon Peter John in his hey day

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, John said his brother’s murder has left them grappling for answers and in absolute shock.

“Cliffy was a gentle soul. A wanderer. He was a father of two but through circumstances he ended up alone and homeless. He used to sleep where he found a place. People knew him and responded to him as they saw him walking around daily,” said John.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo said, “On Saturday, at about 8:30pm, members of SAPS Phoenix responded to a complaint of a murder at Crestvale. It is alleged that the deceased, John Simon Peters had an argument with some people at Smiles shop on Southvale earlier in the day. He left the shop and later at about 8:30pm, the deceased was found lying on the side of the road with a deep cut on the left side of his head.

“Two suspects, aged 15 and 20-years respectively, have been arrested in connection with the murder.”Simon Peter John’s murder takes the murder toll in Phoenix to four in one week. “I received a call on Saturday night about my brother being murdered. Being a paraplegic, it’s not easy for me to get around quickly, but I made my way to find out about the murder.



“We were shocked and devastated to discover my brother had been brutally and fatally stabbed. I still cannot understand why the arrested suspects would have done this to him. “He’s not even in their age group.



Right now we are struggling to make arrangements for my brother’s funeral. We are trying to make sense of this terrible tragedy. We leave the investigation in the hands of the police. We just want to give my brother a dignified send off at least,” said John. He added that Pinetown Funeral Services was helping with the funeral costs which the family is struggling to meet. Anyone willing to assist the family in their dire financial strait can contact John on 074 697 0079.