The Department of Home Affairs is set to investigate migration documents of the car guards who were arrested last week by PSIRA and SAPS, in an operation which was held at shopping centres in and around Durban recently.

The operation was a result from complaints from motorists on the escalated car jamming incidents in the shopping centres. PSIRA media liaison officer, Velisile Bukula, said the people who complained believed it was the car guards who assisted this specific syndicate at the centres.

34 guards and their employer appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and the Durban Magistrate’s Court, respectively and they were all released on bail. Bukula said, “The Department of Home Affairs will now investigate the validity of their migration documents. The employer, who claimed she was not aware that the documents were fraudulent, was charged for fraud.”

Bukula said one of the car guards, a man, had a fraudulent PSIRA certificate which actually belonged to a female who had been rejected as she had a criminal record. “Some of the car guards also had PSIRA cards which had been dated before 2013 but from investigations by the Department of Home Affairs, they had only come into the country in 2013.

Bukula further advised business owners to verify the PSIRA certificates and cards before employing car guards.