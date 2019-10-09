Hollywoodbets has taken on the official naming rights of the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Monday in a press briefing. Hollywoodbets has been at the forefront of cricket sponsorship in KwaZulu-Natal for the past four seasons and the new partnership agreement will keep them involved until at least August 2024.

The ground has been going through a vast revamp in the lead up to the new season, as the iconic stadium prepares to host the upcoming domestic season and current world champions, England, in another exciting summer of cricket.

Kingsmead achieved iconic status through its rich history which includes the famous Timeless Test between South Africa and England in 1939, as well as being the first ground in South Africa to host a test match, post-isolation, when South Africa played India in 1992. Media and communications executive at Hollywoodbets, Devin Heffer, said he was excited to build on the legacy that Hollywoodbets has started with cricket in the province.

“Our first step into cricket started in the 2015/16 season as associate sponsors of the then Sunfoil Dolphins, and then becoming title sponsors the following year.The decision to take over naming rights of Kingsmead has a lot to do with the incredible team at the KZN Cricket Union. Led by CEO Heinrich Strydom, KZNCU in the last two years has seen positive and dramatic changes in the running of the union, as well as welcome upgrades to the stadium and its facilities,” he said.



“We want test cricket back at Kingsmead. But most importantly, we want the fans back at Kingsmead. Our goal is to make Kingsmead the place to be for every cricketing occasion.This stadium is indisputably one of the most iconic grounds in world cricket. There is also a lot of work going into reviving and showcasing the history of Kingsmead,” added Heffer.

“We are thrilled that Hollywoodbets has decided to take the naming rights for one of the world’s most iconic cricketing venues. As a company with its roots in the city, it’s fantastic that we can work so closely together from both a team sponsorship and stadium sponsorship perspective,” said Strydom.

“It has been an absolute privilege to partner up with Hollywoodbets during the past few years. They are incredibly professional people with immense passion for sport and the communities where they are based. We are very excited about this announcement and what it will mean for the future of cricket in KZN,” added Strydom.