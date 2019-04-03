Recently, a lone gunman walked into a mosque in New Zealand, and shot 49 human beings dead. I was not only shocked, but deeply disturbed. They were not people he knew personally. He chose to kill them, because they were Muslim.

How can anyone be so cruel and cold blooded, that you can take the life of another human being – simply because they follow a different religion?

Closer to home, Xenophobia reared its ugly head again. People were chased out of their homes and forced to take shelter in nearby police stations and some even found refuge in a mosque.WTH. Excuse my language my friends, but seriously.

How low have we sunk as a species that we choose to persecute people for being different?

Who or what has given us this God-like complex to choose who gets to live or die, who gets to stay in this country or leave?

How you choose to worship God is definitely not something you should have to lose your life for?

Madiba said, “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People learn to hate and if they can learn to hate then they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human race than its opposite.”

If we each start by making a change within ourselves to treat every person we meet with respect regardless of who they are, we can make a difference. Don’t look at people and see the colour of their skin, teach yourself to see beyond all that. We are all born equal. No one person is superior to another. We breathe the same way, even if we speak different languages and we feel the same hunger, even if we saté it with different foods.

In the words of another icon… “Heal the world, make it a better place, for you and for me and the entire human race.”

Let’s start today my brothers and sisters. We can make the world a better place.

Talk to sipho – siphosaysZA@gmail.com