World Stroke Day falls within Stroke Week, from 28 October to 3 November. It is commemorated to raise awareness on the symptoms of stroke.

Inviting the community to the open day are occupational therapist Lucia de Almeida, a member of Headway Natal Zaakira Paruk, occupational therapist Kyra Martin and Princess Msele (carer)

In commemoration of World Stroke Day, Headway Natal is inviting the community to its open day on Wednesday, 30 October. The event takes place at Headway Natal, 11 Menston Road, Westville, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, Manager of Headway, Colleen Marais, said entry to the event is free and the community is invited to come in numbers.







Marais said the programme will commence with a presentation by a Headway therapists who will cover the causes, effects and treatment of a stroke, from 9:30am to 10:30am

“Dr Karisha Quarrie will also give a talk on the importance of rehabilitation for stroke patients from 10:30am and Sister Mary Ann Bernon, an advanced wound care and stoma therapist will also give a talk from 11am to 12:30pm. “We will also have an all day blood testing service by sisters from the Westville Life Hospital, free of charge,” said Marais.







A coffee bar and charity shop will be open. Books will be on sale on the day. Themed ‘Don’t be the One’, this year’s World Stroke Day campaign aims to mobilise those affected by stroke, their families and the community at large, to raise awareness of the the stroke lifetime risks and to equip as many people as possible with a potentially life saving prevention information and tools. According to the World Stroke Organisation, the message behind the theme this year is, ‘When it comes to stroke, ‘think prevention’ is relevant and essential to everyone. For more information contact Nicola or Colleen on 031 266 2713 or 031 266 2709.