In an organised operation, a suspected ‘cop-killer’ was arrested in Wyebank, near Pinetown, in the early hours of Saturday morning, 25 August.

The 22-year-old suspect was allegedly involved in the murder of Warrant Officer Clement Fikani Mkhize on Saturday, 11 August, and the alleged murder and robbery of Sergeant Njabulo Linda in June this year. This according to the provincial spokesman for the Hawks, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“The suspect was arrested by an integrated team compromising of the Hawks Durban Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence and the National Intervention Unit at Wybank,” said Mhlongo. “Mkhize was off duty at his home in Ezigeni Reserve, Umbumbulu when he was attacked. He later succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital. Linda was attacked at Malukazi and his service pistol was also stolen.”

Four other suspects were arrested in July in connection with the attacks They appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Tursday.