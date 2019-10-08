Havenside Shopping Complex car park recently attained a face lift.

The complex is over 40 years old and for the last 15 years, residents living in the complex have been battling to get the city to upgrade the car park as it is municipal property. Ward 69 Councillor Ganas Govender inspected the area in 2016 and said that the condition of the car park was shocking.



“I am pleased that the Road Department has finally decided to upgrade the car park. This upgrade will allow for the free flow of traffic in and around the shopping centre. I wish to advise the community using this shopping complex to drive carefully when entering the complex due to the shoppers crossing or walking on the car park while this construction is in progress,” Govender said.

He said that the construction will take about seven weeks to be completed. “Should the community face any difficulties during the construction, they should contact David who is the community liaison officer on site. I am also excited about this construction as it created employment for men and women of all race groups in our community,”Govender added.