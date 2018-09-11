Haval, the professional SUV division of GWM, is breaking new ground with the introduction of its first four-wheel drive model on local shores.

Joining the South African range of its two-wheel drive small SUV derivatives, the 1.5-litre H1, H2 and H6, the large seven-seater H9 is powered by a 180 kW 2.0 Litre petrol turbo also found in the H6C. Haval is making huge strides on the South African family SUV market after the brand’s local introduction just over a year ago. The H9 is the fifth luxury SUV model in the Haval range to be launched in South Africa in less than 18 months. The big new seven-seater H9 has outperformed some much more expensive rivals in other right-hand drive markets, and drew high praise from judges in Australia’s coveted 4×4 awards in 2017, calling it “a machine rugged enough to survive the Australian outback”.

The H9 is powered by the 180 kW version of the brand’s own award-winning 2.0-litre petrol engine with double-channel turbo charging. The exhaust gas flow is transferred to the turbine via two channels, boosting engine power and torque delivery as well as improving fuel economy. The four-cylinder power plant has direct fuel injection which is accurately controlled by the electronic control unit, increasing the mixing efficiency of fuel and air, which improves combustion and reduces consumption. The H9 fuel tank holds 80 litres of petrol.

Although the engine is an in-house development, Haval reached out to German engineering for the H9’s ZF eight-speed 4WD transmission. The transmission boasts Paddle Shift for precision off-road driving, allowing the H9 to tackle the toughest terrain with comfort and elegance. The driver can select the most appropriate real-time road mode from six options (AUTO, 4L, Sport, Sand, Snow, and Mud) via the multi-functional display knob on the secondary instrument panel so that the system can automatically control the driving and braking force to achieve the best performances. The rear axle offers a limited slip differential where the driving force of the wheel at the traction loss side is distributed to the wheel at the other side via the electro hydraulic control unit, which maximises the vehicle’s ability to utilise traction effectively, greatly improving the vehicle’s driving stability and enhanced ability to get out of difficult conditions in complex on- and off-road conditions.

The engine, transmission, suspension, and body are installed on a high rigidity frame. The suspension provides great stability and comfort and ensures excellent safety and on-and off-road performance while maintaining stability. The multi-link rear suspension and independent double-wishbone front suspension ensure that the wheels remain in contact with the road and deliver a smoother ride. The Haval H9 has a body-on-frame design with a high-strength frame for outstanding rigidity in strenuous conditions. Under the skin, side-impact collision bars, front and back crumple zones and an energy-absorbing steering column protect the occupants in the event of a collision.

Active safety features include all-round “all-directional” airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners, ISO-FIX child seat anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and driver status detection system, all guaranteeing the safety for the vehicle occupants. Electronic driver aids include ABS, BA (brake assist) and ESP, HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), RMI (Roll Movement Intervention) and HAC (Hill-start Assist Control) as well as CTA (Cross-traffic alert) and LCA (Lane-change Alert).

The H9 is a fully-specked vehicle in every way, boasting practical, comfort and luxury equipment throughout. From the leather seats in three rows, including an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function and four-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat with ventilation and massage, manually adjustable second row of three seats and the electrically foldable twin seats in the third

row, to a long list of features including three-zone climate control air-conditioning, an advanced multi-media system with an 8” touchscreen and integrated satellite navigation, the H9 is, well, fully equipped.

Automatic headlights with built-in cleaning system, DRL (day-time running lights), fog lights front and rear and even side-step illumination, the new H9 won’t keep anyone in the dark. he H9 boasts AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System) which meets all illumination needs, including focusing the headlights around bends to improve safety. Real-time detection is performed for the left and right blind spots of the vehicle via the radar detector. In the event of danger when changing lanes, the alarm light inside the door will give a warning. When a vehicle is rapidly approaching from the adjacent lane, the radar detector will monitor the adjacent lanes up to 70m behind the vehicle in real time, and buzz an alarm.

The radar sensor also detects moving vehicles in the rear of the vehicle when reversing. In the event of a vehicle approaching, the alarm light inside the door on the side of the oncoming vehicle and an audible alarm will warn the driver. Other exterior features include a panoramic sunroof, shark-fin antenna, roof rails, side steps and stylish 18” aluminium alloy wheels.