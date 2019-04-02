Handcyclist Oliver Sinclair will tick off an item on his bucket list when he starts his first aQuellé Tour Durban presented by Bridge Fund Managers with his 9-year-old son, Tyler at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in April.

“This will be my first Tour Durban and it will be my first event with my son. I have been waiting nine years for this opportunity,” said Sinclair.

“I am not a contender. I am just grateful for the opportunity to be out there on the road with my family and friends, and to feel the sun on my face and the wind in my hair,” added Sinclair.

Handcycling has provided him with the opportunity to be involved in sports and not just watch from the sidelines. Sinclair was was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), 15 years ago.

“Living with MS, it is important to be active so that I slow down the deterioration as much as possible. Handcycling gives me that opportunity,” he says.

His road to handcycling began when he started training with a biokineticist. Sinclair is a supporter of The Cows, whose mission is to make a difference to children with cancer and their families by raising money for CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA.

“Just over three years ago, I underwent a stem cell transplant, involving one week of high-dose chemotherapy. What got me through those long weeks was the thought that children go through this treatment, some just a few years old. So when I heard of CHOC and what they do, it was just a matter of joining the dots. No child should go through that and if I can make a small difference to make their lives a little more comfortable then I will try,” said Sinclair.

Ari Seirlis, CEO of the QuadPara Association of South Africa, welcomed the news that Bridge Fund managers will cover the entry fee for handcyclists.

“Handcycling is a very popular sport among quadriplegics and paraplegics and fits in appropriately with a mainstream cycling event such as Tour Durban,” said Seirlis.