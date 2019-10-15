A guard sustained gunshot wounds on his genital and right thigh after his firearm went off whilst he was hoisting up his pants whilst changing at a business premises on Aberdare Drive, on Monday.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo, said, “Sgt ES Buthelezi alleged that on Monday at 12:10am, he received a complaint of a shooting on Aberdare Drive. At the scene, he noticed a man lying in a pool of blood being attended to by paramedics.”

According to Naidoo, the shot man informed Sgt Buthelezi that he had kept his licensed firearm by his waist as he was busy in the guard room.

“Whilst he was pulling up his pants, the firearm went off and the complainant was shot in his private part and right thigh. The complainant was then taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

“A case of negligently discharging of a firearm was registered against him and is under investigation.”