KZN MEC of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Mayor of Amajuba District, Dr Musa Ngubane, and Bishop Mahlangu light a candle in remembrance of people who succumbed to AIDS

Although the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV has dropped from 20% to 1% over the past 10 years in KwaZulu-Natal, provincial health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says the focus should now be on ensuring that no baby acquires HIV from their mother.

HIV can spread from a woman to her child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding. However, through early testing and detection of HIV; commencement of antiretroviral treatment, and adherence to treatment instructions, the risk of infection can be eliminated.

Speaking during commemoration of World Aids Day, Dhlomo said: “We have done extremely well to reduce the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV from 20% in 2008 to just 1%. That is a significant milestone. The challenge now is to make the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV a reality. We will continue working hard to achieve that.”

In line with the theme of World AIDS Day, Know Your Status – Cheka Impilo, Dhlomo urged people to get tested for HIV at least once a year.

He also listed a number of accomplishments that have been made in KZN to curb the spread of HIV and to improve access to treatment.

These include:

• The enrolment of 1,3 million people on the antiretroviral treatment (ART) programme;

• The immediate provision of treatment to any patient who tests positive for HIV, without making them wait for their CD4 count to drop (test and treat programme);

• The circumcision of more than one million men and boys (decreasing the rate of HIV infection by up to 60%) in just 10 years.

• Improving the TB treatment outcomes from a 65 % treatment success rate in 2009 to 88.7 % in 2017. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), KZN has had the highest decline of TB, with a decrease from 1 149 per 100 000 people in 2011 to 481 per 100 000 people currently.

• Introducing the fixed dose combination drug, which means that people only need to take one tablet daily instead of three, as used to be the case previously.

Dhlomo said: “When you consider how far weíve come as a country and province, it sometimes becomes difficult to believe the many strides that have been made to weaken HIV, which once seemed like a deadly and unstoppable monster.

As we symbolically remember those who lost their lives to AIDS, we also celebrate the massive progress that we have made.”

He said HIV and AIDS used to ravage society.

“People used to get sick, and develop all the symptoms that made others start speculating what they were suffering from. It stripped them of their dignity. Our cemeteries became battle grounds for burial space, bursting with groups of sad and heartbroken people burying their loved ones,” he added.

The life expectancy of South Africans has now increased from 45.5 years for men and 48.4 years for women from 2001 -2006; to 57.8 years for men an 63.5 years for women from 2016 onwards.

Dhlomo said more focus would also be put on protecting girls and women aged 10 – 24 who face the highest risk of getting infected with HIV.

“We will continue with the implementation of programmes such as D.R.E.A.M.S and She Conquers, which were launched in 2016 by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They are meant to empower girl children by keeping them in school, and supporting and encouraging them to grow up and be independent and self-sufficient, so that they don’t rely solely on men to get by in life,” he concluded.