A granddaughter was among the two suspects who were arrested following the heinous murder of a 67-year-old grandmother in KwaMashu, in June this year.

“An intensive investigation was conducted by KwaMashu detectives after an elderly

woman was brutally killed in June this year. Their hard work yielded positive results when they arrested two suspects including her granddaughter,” said KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

He said the suspects, aged 26 and 34, were arrested in KwaMashu and Mtubatuba. “Items that were stolen were also seized during their arrest. The arrested suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder and robbery,” he added.

Zwane said that on 5 June 2019, the 67-year-old woman was at her house at Umcijo Road in KwaMashu when she was attacked by the suspects. “It is alleged that she was stabbed several times on her body and her hands were tied. Her two cellphones and a TV set were taken during the attack. A case of murder and robbery was opened at KwaMashu police station for further investigation,”Zwane added.