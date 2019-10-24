Gounden and Jamadar legal spat not over

Mishka Gounden says she is not giving up her fight against former radio jock, Fahim Jamadar. The Imbewu: The Seed actress confirmed this, after she recently withdrew the protection order she obtained against him, following an alleged domestic dispute.

She said: “The domestic violence case was withdrawn for personal reasons. However, the R1 5m defamation lawsuit is still on the roll.”

Fahim and former lawyer, Sheryl Sarjoo, outside court

Gounden filed the protection order following an alleged assault incident, outside Unity, a restaurant in Musgrave in 2017. Jamadar denied the claim in an opposing affidavit, filed by his then lawyer, Sheryl Sarjoo. “I deny slapping the applicant (Gounden) as alleged in February 2017,” Jamadar said in his affidavit. In the lawsuit, Gounden alleged her reputation was damaged after racy videos, which she sent to Jamadar while working together at an online radio station, was leaked on social media platforms. Jamadar, a businessman, denied the allegation.







He said: “I was not involved in a relationship with Mishka. I did not ask her for any videos or nude pictures in the two months we worked together.” Jamadar said his reputation has been severely damaged by the allegations. He, said his once bustling career had seen a massive slump. For an entire year, my family and I have been living with this dark cloud hanging over me. I was accused of stalking, assault and sexual harassment by Gounden. Then three weeks before the trial, she dropped the charge against me. But the damage has been done. Work has stopped coming in, because nobody wanted to be associated with me. However, I’m grateful for my family, for supporting me throughout this. Fighting this matter has cost me a lot, financially and emotionally. People looked at me differently and it has affected my reputation. I used to be viewed as a role model for the youth but that has changed,” Jamadar said.







The former jock said he was considering filing a lawsuit against Gounden for allegedly defaming him. He said, “Although I wish her well, I still have questions. Why go through all this for an entire year and then just drop the allegations, just like that?” Jamadar asked

Turning to the crimen injuria charge against Jamadar which was withdrawn by the state, Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, told The Westville Weekly Gazette, “There were no prospects of a successful prosecution.”