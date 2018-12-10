



Phoenix couple, Sunny Govender (72) and his beautiful wife, Lilly Govender (69) will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary marking 50 years of marital bliss, on Saturday, 22 December.

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid the devoted pair said their children are busy planning their 50th anniversary party and have booked their flights to India. “On Sunday, 23 December, we will make our way to the temple to thank the Almighty for keeping us healthy, strong and happy for the past 50 years.”

The Govenders’ spoke candidly about their long lasting marriage which was arranged. “When I was 14-years-old, my mother always said to me that one day her cousin brother’s daughter will be her daughter-in-law. I was small and I didn’t pay heed to this. When I turned 21, my parents hired their cousin’s car to visit my grandparents in Mount Edgecombe. They asked me to accompany them and as we were driving in Redhill, my dad asked his cousin to turn into Malacca Road to visit his cousin sister. This was Lilly’s mother,” said Sunny.

“While my mother and Lilly’s mother were alone in the lounge, my mother asked Lilly’s mother if Lilly was proposed. As soon as she got confirmation that she hadn’t been proposed, she immediately booked Lilly to be her eldest daughter-in-law. I didn’t see Lilly on that day but arrangements were being made by our mothers. I walked away from them because in those days we couldn’t back talk, cross question or argue with our parents. The entire week, I disagreed on getting married at that early age. My mother cried as I refused and many thoughts ran in my head – I thought what if I don’t agree and my mother dies. This will be in my conscious until my dying day. I then thought, my mother is more important to me and told her that I will be visiting Lilly that same week,” Sunny said.

Upon visiting Lilly, they got into conversation and started to know one another other a little better. “Lilly was very beautiful and was my height. I immediately fell for her, then I was hoping she will agree to marry me. I arrived at my house in Havenside, Chatsworth after visiting Lilly and my parents were eagerly waiting for my answer. I told my mother that Lilly was a pretty girl and hard working. My mother immediately arranged for our engagement,” added Sunny.

Lilly said when Sunny came over to see her, she was extremely nervous. “I greeted him and I don’t think I heard him say hi because I was very nervous. I gave him a cup of tea and could hear the rattling of the cup and saucer. He was very handsome with a stylish haircut. I liked him a lot. When my parents asked me about him, I was very shy and pretended to be very young and not ready for marriage but deep down I knew that I was attracted to him,” said Lilly.

The engagement took place on 26 November 1967 and just as the couple began preparing for their wedding, Sunny’s mother who had been very sickly passed on which left the entire family shattered.

“My mother died on 26 January 1968. It was very sad because I was the eldest son and all my siblings were not married. As per our Hindu culture, Lilly and I were married after 11 months prayer for my mother, on 22 December 1968. Lilly was only 20-years-old at the time and took on so many responsibilities to assist our family, she was like a mother to my five younger siblings,” said Sunny.

“Today I’m proud to say that I was like a mother to my four brothers-in-law and only sister-in-law. I grew all of them and I got all of them married. That is my blessings today,” Lilly added.

The Govenders’ wed in a beautiful Hindu cultured traditional wedding at the Chatsworth Hotel in Umhlatuzana Township. “It was a very colourful and massive wedding attended by 500 guests. Our wedding took place inside a colourful canophy. I still remember the seven shinny brass pots and a bamboo stick with seven knots. Seven young girls from both families exchanged traditional gifts – this was so beautiful and indeed memorable,” said Lilly.

“For the past 50 years, I never bought my own clothes, all was done by Lilly. She knows my size, colour and my style. I still get my tea and biscuits in bed every morning. She takes out my clothing for the day in the mornings and I must say she spoils me up to this day. I don’t know what clothing is in my wardrobe. We are very compatible except when it comes to colours. We always disagree and argue when it comes to choosing colours,” said Sunny.

In their leisure time, the Govenders’ enjoy fishing, going out to the casino and shopping. They are blessed with two daughters, Maureen and Kathreen, one son, Lenny and five grand daughters whom they love dearly. On giving advice for a long lasting marriage, the Govenders’ said, “You must be compatible, truthful and honest with one another, always find time to sit and talk about the day’s happenings, always remember that a husband and wife are friends and don’t need outside friends and which ever religion couples follow, they must make time to visit the place of worship at least once a week to energize themselves to be on the right path.”