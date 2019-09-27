The Glenwood Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) has been functioning for less that two weeks, however operations are already yielding prospective services for commercial businesses in the area.

The UIP is a Special Rating Area (SRA) which allows property owners to invest in the management of a demarcated precinct to improve its safety, appearance, ambience, social cohesion and general livability.

The Glenwood UIP was approved by council on 1 July and officially kicked off its operations on 1 September. Glenwood UIP chairperson, Neil Lamble said all the stakeholders

are looking forward to improved security and a cleaner space for all. He said the UIP is funded by rate payers for extra services and at an extra cost. The Glenwood UIP services an area which includes three shopping centers with over 260 businesses on board. He said the UIP not only benefits the commercial residents of Glenwood, but the entire community as well, at no cost.

Lamble said the establishment of the Glenwood UIP was very challenging however, they are hoping for it to be fully functional by the end of September. ” We have a board of seven directors, well established business owners and two employees who are responsible for the operations. Both Dhevan Chintha and Kerry Brissett are experienced and are hands-on in operations. Devan worked with the SAPS and Kerry has an amazing admin background. As part of our services we have a 24 hour armed response security company, night shift operations and UIP ambassadors, who are on the streets as the eyes and ears of the community.

“Our ambassadors have been deployed in various places where they can be seen cleaning the streets and also assisting the community as car guards. Most of them were absorbed from our previous structure which was known as the Bulwer Community Improvement Project (BCIP), which was started three years back, operating in a smaller scaled area. We are looking to having more recruitments, however that has been handed over to the security company to handle,” said Lamble.

” We have a contract company, Urban Management who is already working with other functional UIP’s in the city. We are looking forward to working with them and making the UIP fully functional. We are also open to other community structures whether it is the CPF or any forum in the community to make Glenwood safer and cleaner for all,” he added.

Lamble said the Glenwood UIP meets once a week and are in the process of finding new premises. Currently, they are temporarily located at 13A Helen Joseph Road. Lamble said another interesting aspect of security is that they will be working on a system, where incident reports will be sent directly to the control room and thereafter passed on the relevant department.

“Whether we have an issue of potholes or a robbery, all reports will be recorded and will be classified accordingly. We will be held liable and accountable by the municipality and by the rate payers for the services stipulated in our business plan and everything we do will have to be reported to the municipality,” he added.

For more information on the Glenwood UIP, contact Devan Chintha on 074 283 6499 or

email manager@glenwooduip.co.za and Kerry Brisset on 071 356 3390 or email assistant manager@glenwooduip.co.za, the office number 031 220 2215 and the emergency hotline 0861 888 443.