Glenwood Community Pre-School participated in the Bulwer Security and Regeneration Form (BSURF) community project by adopting a tree in Helen Joseph Road. One of the mums Toni Kinghorn and her daughter Lillian assisted the school principal Heather Horne, to decorate their tree outside Afros.

The adopt a tree project was held on 1 December where schools took part in a tree decoration project. Each school chose a tree in the community to decorate and which ever tree was chosen to be the most beautifully decorated, the school won a floating trophy. The project is aimed at getting the community into Christmas spirit.

Pictured decorating a tree on Helen Joseph Road are Toni Kinghorn and her daughter Lillian assisting the school principal Heather Horne