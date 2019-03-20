The Glenwood High School U13 Rugby festival took place from 14 to16 March.

Glenwood High School head of public relations, Hannelie Erasmus said, ” The 28 teams that participated brought with them flair and willpower for the game of Rugby and some very interesting results were recorded.”

Sisonke Ndlela, Luan Olivier (Constantia Park), Chris Cloete (Glenwood Prep) and Dan Lehlo Ngaka

Particpating in the festival were, Amanzimtoti, Concordia, Constantia Park one, Constantia Park two, Dalview, Dphs one, Dphs two, Empangeni prep, Glenwood All-Stars, Glenwood prep one, Glenwood prep two Kruinpark, KZN Development, Northlands, Nuwe Republiek, Orion, Paulpietersburg, Penzance, Port Natal, Rustenburg, Sand du Plessis, South Coast Warriors, Thabazimbi, Tzaneen, Umhlali, Van Riebeek Park, Westville and Winston Park schools.

“The boys played open and competitive rugby and gave their all for their team. Rugby at the development level is very encouraging and the coaching staff must be commended on producing fine young players. This was a great few days rugby, filled with entertainment and one team that excelled in the tournament in the very last game was Glenwood Preparatory and we would like to congratulate them,” said Erasmus

She said the three players who received awards for their overall talent and potential were, Sisonke Ndlela of Glenwood Preparatory who got Player of the Festival, Lehlo Ngaka-Bless also from Glenwood Prerapatory who was awarded Backline Player of the Festival and the Forward Players of the Festival were Chris Cloete (Glenwood Prep) and Luan Olivier (Laerskool Constantia Park).”

Erasmus said Glenwood High School would like to thank the generous sponsors that made this festival possible.”We would like to thank all of the teams and managers and coaches and we look forward to seeing them next year for another great weekend of junior rugby, ” concluded Erasmus.