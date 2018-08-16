Women in South Africa have come a long way in making their voice heard and fighting for their rightful place in society, but in some communities, where poverty forces families to live with the bare necessities, there are women who are battling to maintain their dignity and self-esteem.

City View aims at using our various platforms to highlight and address this issue that many young women face and turn this situation around. Through awareness, education and mentoring about feminine health and hygiene, we aim to enable teenage girls in our underprivileged community to embrace their femininity, lift their heads, and walk with dignity ultimately; Giving Women The Dignity They Deserve. This Women’s Month, City View will not only address the above issue, but get the ladies in our community behind our cause as well. This is how you can celebrate women this month, and support this incredible cause.



This month City View invites you to an uplifting and inspiring workshop just for women! Tickets are just R50 and include an incredible morning of inspiring guest speakers, amazing lucky draw prizes, demos, entertainment and eats and refreshments. Proceeds will go towards creating 100 dignity packs for underprivileged young women in our community. These packs will be filled with sanitary wear, underwear, toiletries and special messages of inspiration and encouragement.

Purchase your tickets from Centre Management / Beauty & Balance at City View and either spoil another amazing lady in your life, or your staff, or even just spoil yourself and join us for an incredible morning, celebrating women! You are also able to donate items for the dignity packs at either Centre Management or Beauty & Balance at City View in the collection bins provided.

WOMEN’S MONTH HIGH TEA & WORKSHOP – SATURDAY 25TH OF AUGUST 2018

City View Shopping Centre (Conference Venue – Indoor Sports Zone)

9am – 11am (Registration from 08:30am)

Tickets: R50 from Centre Management / Beauty & Balance

For more information please contact Kellie on kettmayr@growthpoint.co.za or call 082 923 1845 for further information.