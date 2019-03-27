The search continues for the body of a girl (16) presumed to have drowned whilst crossing the river mouth at the Umgeni River on Saturday evening. Her 17-year-old companion was quickly rescued by fishermen nearby.

Netcare 911 media liaison officer, Shawn Herbst, said, “At 5:04pm on Saturday, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a drowning at the Blue Lagoon, a well known fishing area at the mouth of the Umgeni River.

Reports from the scene indicated that a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were crossing the river mouth when they were both swept under by the strong current.

“Fishermen who witnessed the incident, managed to rescue the male patient and safely bring him back to shore. He was assessed on scene by an Advanced Life Support paramedic and found to be in a stable condition. Unfortunately, the16-year-old female could not be located despite best efforts from lifeguards, SAPS K-9 Search and Rescue and other authorities,” added Herbst. He said the child has been presumed drowned and the search continues.

Police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele, said two persons, aged 16 and 17 attempted to cross the river at Umgeni River near Blue Lagoon. “They had difficulty but a 17-year-old was recovered and taken to hospital for medical attention. Durban Search and Rescue Team members are still searching for a 16-year-old. A missing person inquiry has been opened for investigation. The male patient was transported in a stable condition by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Col Mbele said.