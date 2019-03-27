A fatal pedestrian collision on Saturday afternoon, claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl on Soldiers Way in Durban Central.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos. Operations director at Rescue Care, Garrith Jamieson, said, “Three vehicles had collided before one vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with the little girl. The little girl was assessed on the scene, however, she had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene. Four people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

The events leading up to the collision will be further investigated by SAPS who were on scene.