The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) Durban is inviting the public to be part of its annual fundraiser Gijima for Cansa to be held on 3 February.

The event is a 5km fun walk and run which will take place between the Bay of Plenty Amphitheartre and Ushaka Marine World also know as Bike and Bean Snell Parade from 8am. Funds raised will be used to cater for cancer patients. The CANSA Durban Care Centre has been offering services to cancer patients and their families for over 40 years. According to Sesethu Senene from the organisation, the fun run/walk is open to everyone, young and old, to join in and support an exceptional cause ahead of World Cancer Day commemorated on 4 February. “Registration will start at 7am. The tickets to participate are available on quicker at R100 for adults and 80 for children and the cost will include wraps,” said Senene.

For more information contact Senene via email on ssenene@cansa.org.za

or jkyle@cansa.org.za or can call 031 205 9525.