Police officers and friends, Captian Linzi Smith (Hillcrest) and Captain Elizabeth Squires (Westville), are serving on the South African Police Service for about three decades. The pair met 28 years ago when they began their careers working the same shift at the Community Service Centre in Central Durban.

Despite her long service, for Smith, others are often surprised to find out that she is a police woman. “People get very surprised when they find out that I am in the police force, especially with such long service. I get quite shy about telling people when they ask, because I usually get a look like, I’m the first policewoman that they are seeing,” said Smith.

As kids, both women dreamt of being police officers. “It was a childhood dream. I loved the idea of working with the community especially the elderly and children,” said Squires. “I decided in Grade 5 that I wanted to join the police force. I never looked back,” said Smith. Both policewomen worked their way up the ranks and act as communications officers.

Squires divided much of her 28 years in the force between Berea and Westville.



“I joined the SAPS in 1990. I was promoted to Captain in 2005, so I have been in the rank for 13 years. I was promoted to a post at Berea where I served for 11 years before coming to Westville,” she said. Smith also joined the police service in 1990. “I left school in 1990 and went straight into my police career. I recently applied for promotion to captain for the benefit of my pension as I am going on almost 30 years service. I joined the police to be a policewoman. I did not know about ranks or the salary. I just wanted to work for the community and wanted to try make a difference,” she added.



While police work comes with it’s challenges, Smith says the journey has been a good one. “I have never faced any challenges that I could not overcome. I have never been treated any differently. I have and continue to work with some exceptional policemen and women who make me proud to put my uniform on. It is just unfortunate that we get the bad apples that tarnish the entire institution. There are still a lot of great workers who are dedicated and loyal to their calling,” she said.



For Squires, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is an important part of life, when she is not serving on the force. “I am a keen sportsperson, I love road running and I participated in my ninth consecutive Comrades this year. I believe in ‘healthy body, healthy mind’,” she said.



Squires said that the police force is ‘definitely not male dominated’, and Smith added that many high ranking officers on the streets are women.

“Since joining the police, so much changed. There are way more women on the streets and high ranking officers too. That was scarce back in the day. So that is a nice thing to see – women empowerment. I would, however, like to see more recruits, men and women with vehicles on the streets showing more visibility to give our community the feeling of safety and security that they deserve. That is why I joined the service; to try and make a difference. I love what I do,” said Smith.

Squires advised aspiring police men and women to be disciplined.

“Most important is integrity. My advice would be to always do the right thing, do not get involved in things that can jeopardise your career. Always maintain discipline, be respectful, honest and have dignity,” she said.

For Smith, helping people are what makes the job rewarding.

“What I love the absolute most is seeing the gratitude or satisfaction on a persons face after receiving great service. You can see the appreciation in their eyes. People are so quick to complain about poor service delivery so when I see that in someone’s eyes, it warms my heart,” she said.