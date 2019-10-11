The proactive Berea Interfaith Forum is hosting a leisurely lunch-time bring and braai for

the greater community of Berea, on Sunday afternoon, 13 October in Essenwood Park, from 11am to 2pm.



“The intention of this community braai is simply for the community of different faith groups and others on the Berea to get to know each other over a shared meal. The

hope is also for the new councillor, Charmaine Clayton, to attend and for the community to get to meet her and interact with her informally. It is all in aid of fostering better relationships in our diversity,” explained Rev David Barbour of Musgrave Methodist Church.

The Musgrave Mosque representative on the Berea Interfaith Forum, Imran Bobat noted that in the light of the new mosque development on St. Thomas Road, it is a wonderful opportunity to meet neighbouring communities, share common concerns and to dispel age-old misgivings and prejudices. He pointed out that the soup kitchen efforts and interfaith educational forums held and outreach programmes for orphaned and vulnerable children, had laid a wonderful foundation for the forum in helping to uplift the community on the Berea.



Berea Interfaith Forum comprises of Musgrave Methodist Church, the new Musgrave Mosque, St Thomas, St Olav and Holy Trinity. The Berea Interfaith Forum promotes understanding and interfaith harmony among all religious groups. This event follows the success of the Berea Interfaith Forum’s June Youth Day event which was an afternoon of fun activities for vulnerable children from five different homes in the area.

The community is requested to bring: a portable braai stand and charcoal, braai food to share, a picnic rug or camping chairs, refreshments, plates, knives and forks.



For more information, contact 031 201 0060 or email: bereainterfaithforum@gmail.com