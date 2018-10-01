IFP candidate, councillor Zain Suliman

ANC candidate, councillor Previn Vedan

DA candidate, councillor Fatima Ismail



MF candidate, councillor Jonathan Annipen

The community of Chatsworth will soon go to the voting polls earlier than most citizens, as the by-election is set to take place in Ward 71 on Wednesday, 3 October. The position for the Ward 71 candidate became available this year when MPL Sharon Hoosen was promoted to the legislature offices. Now, crunch time has begun candidates have been chosen and the community have been informed, and time to cast your vote. Among the candidates is MF councillor, Jonathan Annipen, DA councillor, Fathima Ismail, IFP councillor, Zain Suliman, and ANC councillor, Previn Vedan. Annipen, Ismail, Suliman and Vedan spoke to The Chatsworth Tabloid about their past, present and future plans leading up to the by-election.

MF councillor, Jonathan Annipen

Following the footsteps of the late Amichand Rajbansi (Tiger), Minority Front (MF) candidate, councillor Jonathan Annipen, is relentless in his fight for the voice of the minority to truly be heard in the highest seats in South African politics. Having loved politics from a young age, this former educator never ended his die-hard love for public service and used teaching as an outlet for the drive he had for community work. Annipen said, “From the time I was in school at Daleview Secondary School, I was in charge of activities that commemorated special holidays such as Youth Day or Human Rights Day. I would always engage with political personalities to find out what the relevant holidays were. I then took a keen interest in the issues in our country such as race, gender equality, etc.”

As he grew and started his career as an educator, he soon hit a hard place in his profession and began to contemplate what he should do next. “I considered that I loved being an educator and I loved politics so I began to think how I could marry these two in order to better serve my community,” he added. Unbeknown to him, this decision would take him straight into the offices of the biggest political parties in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Annipen met Rajbansi a few times before and admits that he was extremely inspired by the late leader. Annipen joined the MF as a volunteer in 2011 for a while after Rajbansi passed away. He continued to work as a volunteer until 2014 when he was finally appointed as one of the staff members at the MF offices which brought him great joy. “I chose the MF over other parties because I felt that many main stream political parties do not have their finger on the pulse and focused on bigger things while leaving out every day people’s needs,” said the politician.

Annipen added that if someone is looking to be politically active, that person must look for an organisation that represents what he or she believes and for him that was the MF. “I always make sure that I go out of my way to help any community member in need, whether it be receiving a grant or a family just needing groceries, I am always willing to lend a helping hand beyond my role as a councillor,” he said.

DA councillor, Fathima Ismail

Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate, councillor Fathima Ismail, who comes from the heart of Chatsworth, and has an in-depth understanding of the difficulties of the people in the area, says she will continue to serve the people with passion. “I have seen our community degenerate over the years because of failing municipal services. I intend to change that. One of the greatest challenges in Ward 71 is to get the municipality to simply do its job in an effective and efficient way,” said Ismail.

She added that a simple and basic service like grass cutting and street sweeping should not require intervention. One would expect that these simple services would be conducted as a normal course of duty. Sadly, this is not the case, which is to some degree a failure on management of these services throughout the city. “I intend therefore, immediately upon my election, to convene a meeting with all departmental officials to set a programme of action to clean up the entire Ward. I will do this in conjunction with local structures so that we can ensure that we keep our communities clean. It is my personal ambition to ensure that we change the level of trust that voters have in their public representatives,” she added.

IFP councillor, Zain Suliman

Apart from his entrepreneurial skills, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) candidate, councillor Zain Suliman, always had a heart for community work. He holds many title and has his hands in many community projects, which include being the chairperson of the Moorton Chatsworth Policing Forum (CPF), co-opted exco member of Moorton Civic Development and a member of the Chatsworth Sheild. “My vision is one that focuses on creating an environment that is neat, hygienic and safe for all who live in it. Changing the face of politics is of utmost importance therefore no false promises will be made but we will pride ourselves to deliver,” said Suliman.

He added that a councillor’s office should be accessible, have open door policies and maintain all cases in confidence. “It will be my duty to call public / civic CPF meetings to give feedback and collectively decide on a way forward to achieve our goals,” said Suliman. The young lawyer has taken up the mantle to run the race and to fight for the people.

ANC councillor, Previn Vedan

Councillor Previn Vedan is a young lawyer who is driven by a passion for the community, people and culture. Growing up in Chatsworth, he is well-integrated with the community and has extensive knowledge about human rights and being part of making a difference.

Vedan is ready to make the change and has taken up the mantle to run the race and to fight for the people. “I am actively involved in the largest environmental organisation in the world, Green Peace and Africa Unite, in which we educate people on their constitutional rights. Just to name a few of the projects that I am involved in, I served both locally and abroad, as a delegate to COP 17, speaker at a United Nations conference, and youth forums in England, India and the Netherlands. I believe in bridging the gaps between all our people and I know that we can unify our community. Earlier this year, I was appointed by the Premier of KwaZulu- Natal (KZN) to serve on the board of the Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Council. I believe in handling every situation with unshakeable integrity. I believe in going to our people and listening to them. I believe in you and in all of us together creating a powerful community.”