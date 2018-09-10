Umlazi G Clinic was recently visited by Umlazi Social Crime Prevention, Umlazi Community Police Forum and Safer Cities to educate the local community on gender-based crimes. It also highlighted the importance of creating a society that respects and protects women.



Captain Carmen Rhynes, communication officer at Umlazi SAPS said: “We need to stand together as not only a community, but as a country against gender- based violence. Everyone has the right to be treated with respect and dignity. We have to teach our young and old men that a woman is to be respected. She is the heart and soul of any country.”



Brigadier Bongi Ntuli, station commander of Umlazi SAPS said: “I am committed to ensure that gender-based violence is addressed and reduced. We need to continue to make communities aware about the wrongs of gender violence.”