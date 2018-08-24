Shot dead in cold blood, Kidesh Ramjettan

A 37-year-old father was shot dead in an apparent ‘hit’ outside his business premises on South Coast Road on Wednesday afternoon. Kidesh Ramjettan is alleged to have been engaged in a conversation on the grounds of his fuel station when the lone gunman struck.



According to police spokesman, Lt/Col Thulani Zwane, the murdered victim was outside his premises at South Coast Road, Umbilo, talking to his friend when an unknown suspect approached them.



“The suspect allegedly shot and killed him and fled the scene on foot. The motive for killing him is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at Umbilo police station and no arrest has been made,” Lt/Col Zwane said.



Ramjettan is mourned by his wife and son and a host of family and friends. He was laid to rest on Saturday.